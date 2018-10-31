S. Korea to Test Engine for 1st Homegrown Space Vehicle

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to conduct a test flight of its locally-developed booster engine later this month, as part of its project to produce its first homegrown space vehicle.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute say the flight is scheduled for November 28th, weather conditions permitting at Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.It had been set for October 25th, but was postponed after some fuel supply defects were discovered.The test subject is a 75-ton thrust engine on a single-stage rocket, which will constitute the second part of the three-stage Korea Space Launch Vehicle(KSLV)-Two. The KSLV-Two is set to be launched in 2021.