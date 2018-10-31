Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors plan to launch what they call "Connected Car" services in Europe early next year.Certain new vehicles will be equipped with real-time traffic navigation, parking lot location, voice recognition, and theft alarm capabilities.The car companies are partnering with Europe’s biggest mobile carrier, Vodafone.The service will launch in eight western European countries, including the U.K., Germany, France and Spain, and then expand to 32 regional countries.Similar services have already been launched in South Korea, the U.S., Canada and China.