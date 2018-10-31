Tokyo to Brief Japanese Companies in S. Korea on Supreme Court's Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese embassy in Seoul plans to brief Japanese companies about the recent South Korean Supreme Court decision involving victims of World War Two era forced labor.The court ordered a Japanese company to pay compensation to four Korean plaintiffs, contradicting Japan's policy that a 1965 normalization agreement put the forced labor issue to rest.The embassy is expected to explain how the ruling may affect Japanese companies and offer detail on the Tokyo government's response.A similar briefing reportedly took place in Japan earlier this month.