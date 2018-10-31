Moon to Attend Korea-ASEAN Summit, Hold Summit with Putin

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the summit between Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Singapore on Wednesday.In the summit, Moon is expected to promote his "New Southern Policy" which seeks to establish stronger political and economic ties with ASEAN nations.Moon reportedly plans to propose holding a special Korea-ASEAN summit next year to further solidify relations with Southeast Asian nations.The president will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday afternoon to discuss bilateral cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization.The presidential office is also seeking to arrange bilateral summit talks between Moon and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the ASEAN and APEC meetings in Singapore and Papua New Guinea.