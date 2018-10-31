N. Korean Officials to Visit S. Korea Wednesday for Int'l Peace Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of senior North Korean officials will visit South Korea on Wednesday for a four-day trip to attend an international peace forum in Gyeonggi Province.The seven-member delegation is set to arrive at Incheon International Airport Wednesday afternoon to attend an international forum on peace and prosperity to be co-hosted by the Gyeonggi provincial government and the Asia-Pacific Exchange Association in Goyang, north of Seoul.The delegation led by Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, and Kim Song-hye, director of the United Front Department’s tactical office, will visit Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam on Thursday, where many IT firms are located.On Friday, they will visit the Imjingak pavilion near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, and attend the peace forum in Goyang.The South Korean government said earlier that it has no plan for any government-level meeting with the North Koreans as the forum is organized by a local government and a private organization, but did not rule out the possibility of the North Korean officials having contact with their South Korean counterparts.