US Expresses Discontent over Report on N. Korean Missile Bases

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has expressed discontent over a U.S. think tank's report that it identified undeclared missile bases in North Korea.Researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a prominent Washington think tank, said on Monday that satellite imagery had found 13 missile bases undeclared by North Korea.During a news briefing Tuesday, department spokeswoman Heather Nauert refused to make comments on the claims, saying that some of the report is regarding intelligence matters.However, she stressed that the UN Security Council resolutions include restrictions on North Korea's ballistic missiles and recognize them as a persistent threat.The spokeswoman also said that Washington hoped to reschedule the high-level meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with North Korean officials, which was abruptly postponed last week. She added that the two sides are making contact to reschedule the meeting.