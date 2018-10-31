Koreas, UNC Conduct Joint Inspection of Surveillance Equipment in JSA

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas and the United Nations Command completed an on-site inspection of surveillance equipment in the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the demilitarized zone on Tuesday.South Korea's Defense Ministry said that after holding another round of working-level talks on Monday on disarming the JSA, the three sides wrapped up the two-day inspection to check the operation of surveillance equipment in the area.The ministry said that the three sides discussed rules for joint patrols in the area, adjusting surveillance equipment and sharing information of the equipment in order to allow civilians to travel freely inside the restricted area at the truce village of Panmunjeom.During the joint inspection, the parties reportedly evaluated their current respective surveillance equipment and verified locations for additional equipment.The ministry said that based on the consultations and the inspection, the three sides will adjust and rearrange their surveillance equipment as soon as possible.