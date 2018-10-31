Samsung to Offer Official Apology over Work-related Disease Controversy

Samsung Electronics is expected to deliver an official apology next week over the long-standing dispute with its former workers suffering from alleged work-related diseases.Earlier this month, the mediation committee for the dispute between Samsung and an advocacy group representing victims of work-related diseases presented a final settlement to the two parties.According to the parties on Wednesday, the mediation committee proposed the two sides sign the final settlement next Friday.Samsung plans to offer a formal apology at the signing ceremony as recommended by the committee.Samsung will begin to pay compensation to the victims of up to 150 million won per person as early as this year or January next year.