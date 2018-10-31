S. Korea-Laos Summit Held in Singapore

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday offered words of consolation to Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith over the massive dam collapse that occurred in Laos in July.The two leaders held a summit on the sidelines of a summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore.Moon promised to pay extra attention toward restoration efforts in the regions devastated by the dam collapse.In response, Sisoulith thanked the South Korean government for its warm consolation and support, saying South Korea has greatly helped the victims.In July, a hydroelectric dam being built by South Korean companies in Laos’ southernmost Appateu province broke, flooding nearby towns. The incident left 40 people dead, 66 missing and some six-thousand without homes. Shortly after it occurred, President Moon expressed consolation and sent an emergency relief team.Also during their summit on Wednesday, Moon explained the latest situation on the Korean Peninsula and expressed gratitude for the support that the Lao government has provided in advancing inter-Korean ties and easing tensions on the peninsula. He then called for Laos’ continued support toward Seoul’s efforts to establish peace in the region.