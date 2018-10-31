Economy KOSPI Falls 0.15% Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell three-point-18 points, or point-15 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-68-point-05.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, adding point-71 points, or point-11 percent, to close at 671-point-56.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-three won.