KOSPI Falls 0.15% Wednesday
Write: 2018-11-14 15:43:06 / Update: 2018-11-14 15:43:33
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell three-point-18 points, or point-15 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-68-point-05.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, adding point-71 points, or point-11 percent, to close at 671-point-56.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-three won.
