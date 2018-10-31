S. Korea, US to Hold High-Level Economic Talks

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States are known to be pushing for their first high-level talks on economic cooperation since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration.A Seoul official said efforts are being made to arrange the meeting in Washington D.C. on December seventh.Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho is expected to spearhead the South Korean delegation while the U.S. side is to be led by U.S. Assistant State Secretary Manisha Singh.The talks will likely discuss agendas concerning bilateral economic cooperation beyond revising the free trade pact agreed on early this year, including possible U.S. tariff exemptions on South Korean cars.Agreed to be held during a bilateral summit in October of 2015, the high-level talks were previously held twice, first in November of 2015 and then January of 2017.