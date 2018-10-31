Umbrella Labor Union Protests Expanding Flexible Working System

Photo : YONHAP News

One of South Korea’s major umbrella labor unions has called on the government to scrap its plan to expand the flexible work hour system.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held a press conference in front of the presidential office on Wednesday in protest of the government’s move to extend the unit period of operating flexible work hours to as long as six months from the current three months.They argue that related government efforts to revise the Labor Standards Act will be a revision for the worse that will hurt the most vulnerable workers.The KCTU plans a massive walkout next Wednesday over the issue.