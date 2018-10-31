Automakers in S. Korea Call for State Support

Photo : KBS News

Local automakers and components manufacturers have called for state assistance in resolving their current crisis.The request was delivered during a meeting between industry representatives and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo on Wednesday.They called for measures to boost domestic demand such as increases in tax benefits and financial assistance. In return, they vowed efforts to maintain their car manufacturing capacity at four million units per year or more and enhance it to four-point-five million units per year by 2025.The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, which includes all five automakers operating in the country, organized the meeting along with the Korea Auto Industries Coop. Association consisting of local auto parts makers.