Prosecution to Summon Ex-Supreme Court Justice over Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution plans to interrogate former Supreme Court justice Park Byeong-dae next week over allegations of judicial power abuse under the former Park Geun-hye administration.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that Park, who formerly served as chief of the National Court Administration(NCA), was informed to appear for questioning early next Monday.Park is alleged to have intervened in several legal cases while he led the Supreme Court’s administrative arm for two years from February of 2014, including the indemnity suits filed by victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.The prosecution suspects he was among the senior judges summoned by former Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon in October 2014 to discuss the lawsuits against Japanese firms.The prosecution also plans to summon former Supreme Court justice Ko Young-han and eventually question former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae who stands at the center of the power abuse scandal.Meanwhile, former vice NCA director Im Jong-heon was indicted on Wednesday on charges of abuse of power, leaking classified information and obstruction of justice.