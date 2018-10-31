Rep. Lee Yong-ju's Party Membership Suspended over DUI

Photo : KBS News

The minor Party for Democracy and Justice is slapping its member, Representative Lee Yong-ju, with a three-month suspension for drunk driving.The party's ethics committee handed down the decision on Wednesday and also advised Lee to volunteer 100 hours to help the victims of car accidents.Lee earlier said he would accept any penalty as he apologized again to the public and his party.The disciplinary action will be put to a vote for confirmation at the party’s Supreme Council.The first-term lawmaker was caught late last month driving under the influence in Seoul. He was among a group of lawmakers who proposed a bill on toughening punishment for drunk drivers.