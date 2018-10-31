Ruling Bloc Pushing to Pass Revision to NIS Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling bloc has agreed to work hard to swiftly pass a revision to strip the National Intelligence Service(NIS) of its power to investigate crimes related to national security.Representative Kim Min-ki of the ruling Democratic Party said the agreement was reached Wednesday during a closed-door meeting among the DP, the government and the presidential office.The lawmaker said the move shows they will not concede to the opposition, which is pushing to postpone related legislation for three yeas.Ahead of the meeting, DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo told reporters the revised bill should be passed during the current parliamentary session in order to normalize the spy agency.Proposed in January by DP lawmaker Kim Byung-kee, the revised National Intelligence Service Act seeks to hand the spy agency's power to investigate national security cases over to police.