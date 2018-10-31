Emergency Measures Cut Fine Dust Emissions in Capital Region by 4.7%

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency measures implemented earlier this month to mitigate fine dust in the Seoul metropolitan area reportedly helped reduce fine dust emissions in the region by nearly five percent.The Ministry of Environment said thanks to last Wednesday’s emergency measures, fine dust production was cut﻿ by six-point-eight tons, or four-point-seven percent, across Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province compared to usual days.The ministry credited more than half of the reduction to a new restriction on diesel cars operating in the capital city, adding the alternate no-driving day policy for public officials also played a significant role.