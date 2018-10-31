Menu Content

S. Korea Restarts Science-Technology Ministerial Meeting after 11-Yr Hiatus

Write: 2018-11-14 18:56:59Update: 2018-11-14 19:01:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has held its first science technology ministerial meeting in eleven years. 

Presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday, the resumed meeting covered future plans and agendas.

The meeting was first introduced under the Roh Moo-hyun administration to coordinate science and technology-related policies pursued by different government agencies. 

The Lee Myung-bak administration abolished it, but it was revived by the Moon Jae-in administration to enhance the efficiency of state research and development projects and strengthen synergy among related ministries. 

During the meeting, five long-term goals were adopted, including advancing the system on reforming the state’s technological capacity and improving the quality of life for the public.
