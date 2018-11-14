Moon to Meet Pence in Singapore, Attend ASEAN Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday in Singapore.In their first meeting since the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February, Moon and Pence are expected to discuss ways to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region.After the meeting, President Moon will attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, a meeting of the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea, China and Japan.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also plans to attend the summit, but Seoul's presidential office is known to have not arranged a summit between him and Moon.After the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, Moon is scheduled to attend the 13th East Asia Summit, a regional meeting of East Asian, Southeast Asian nations as well as the U.S. and Australia.