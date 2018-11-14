College Entrance Exam Under Way Across the Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) is under way at one-thousand-190 test sites across the nation.The college entrance exam began with the Korean language exam at 8:40 a.m. The fifth and final foreign language exam will end at 5:40 p.m. after the math, English, Korean history and science portions.Some 595-thousand students are taking this year’s CSAT.Airlines were banned from taking off or landing during the listening section of the English exam which lasted for 35 minutes from 1:05 p.m.