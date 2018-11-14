Difficulty of 2018 College Entrance Exam Similar to Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The overall difficulty of this year's college entrance exam is likely similar to that of previous years.Lee Kang-rae, the chief test writer of the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), said on Thursday during a news briefing that they tried to keep the difficulty of the test at the same level as last year.Lee said that the test writers tried to ensure that any students who properly completed the high school course could solve the questions without difficulties.As in previous years, 70 percent of the questions were taken from CSAT workbooks published by the public broadcaster EBS.Meanwhile, the chief test writer offered an apology for two misspelled words on the Korean language test paper, saying that they had no time to reprint the papers. However, he said the errors would not cause an issue with solving the question.