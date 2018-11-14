Economy Kyodo: Japan's Fuji Xerox to Close Plant in S. Korea in March

Japan's Fuji Xerox will reportedly close a plant in South Korea in March next year as part of global restructuring.



Japan's Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that the office machinery producer revealed the plan to shut down its factory in Incheon by the end of March.



The report said that the planned shutdown is aimed at improving efficiency by restructuring its overseas production facilities. The Japanese producer is taking restructuring measures, slashing about ten-thousand jobs at home and abroad.



The Incheon factory, which opened in 1975, has developed and produced small-sized multi-function printers and peripheral products.