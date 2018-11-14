Police to Recommend Prosecution to Indict Gapjil Businessman

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will transfer the power abuse case of controversial businessman Yang Jin-ho to the prosecution on Friday.Ahead of handing over the case, the Southern Gyeonggi Province Police Agency said Thursday it will recommend the prosecution to indict Yang on charges of assault, coercion, as well as, violating cyber regulations.Following the release of video footage of him beating a former employee and other outrageous behavior, the police last week received a detention warrant to keep Yang in custody during his trial.In addition to his abusive behavior, the 47-year old businessman is suspected of willfully neglecting the circulation of pornographic materials on his file-sharing service.Also on Friday, police are set to announce the results of their probe on Yang.