Moon's Approval Rating Falls for 7th Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped for the seventh consecutive week.According to a new Real Meter survey of one-thousand-500 adults nationwide conducted between Monday and Wednesday, 53-point-eight percent of respondents answered that the president is doing a good job, down one-point-six percentage points from last week.Over 39 percent of respondents had negative assessments about Moon's performance, up one-point-one percentage points.Real Meter attributed the falling approval rating to public concerns about the economy fanned by news of worsening economic indicators and the government's failing economic policies.The pollster added that respondents were apparently affected by a New York Times report on North Korea's hidden missile bases as well as a political dispute over the government's shipment of tangerines to the North in return for Pyongyang's gift of mushrooms.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.