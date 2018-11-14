Politics Chinese Tour Agency Removes S. Korea Tour Offers from Web

A leading Chinese travel agency has deleted tour programs to South Korea from its Web site Thursday.



The move came after Ctrip garnered attention for restarting the online marketing of South Korean programs, posting tours to Seoul and Gangwon Province on Wednesday.



Ctrip’s promotion was seen as China’s lifting of a ban on the online sale of group tour programs to South Korea imposed in retaliation for the deployment of the U.S. THAAD antimissile system on the peninsula.