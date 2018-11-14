Two N. Korean Officials Cancel Visit to S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Two North Korean officials have canceled a scheduled visit to the South for a peace conference.Local officials in Gyeonggi province say the North Korean side cited "unavoidable" circumstances.One of the North Koreans, Kim Song-hye, is a key official in inter-Korean affairs and negotiations with the U.S..She had been expected to meet with South Korean officials to discuss inter-Korean relations and other issues during her visit.Kim accompanied the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong to South Korea this year, and joined Workers' Party Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol on a visit to the U.S. in May.