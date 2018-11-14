Pres. Moon Thanks ASEAN Plus Three for Solidarity on Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha thanked fellow members of the ASEAN Plus Three on behalf of President Moon Jae-in Thursday for their solidarity and support of Korean Peninsula issues.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean)]"In the past year South and North Korea have held three summits with a first, historic US-North Korea summit herein Singapore. Departing from what seemed a clueless and hopeless challenge we are now tackling issues with the power of unity, paving the way for an era of peace. This can be ascribed to East Asia's leaders and people who have been our true friends, striving to develop this community"Those remarks come from a speech written by President Moon, which Minister Kang read aloud to the gathering.