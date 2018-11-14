Domestic Stronger Anti-Smoking Warnings to be Introduced Next Month

The government will introduce tougher anti-smoking warnings next month.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Thursday that tobacco companies will have to insert new warnings on the packaging of cigarettes starting from December 23rd. It is in accordance with the public health promotion act, which requires a regular change of anti-smoking warnings every 24 months.



The new warnings will be more explicit, featuring photos of real victims suffering from related diseases, such as lung cancer, laryngeal cancer, heart failure and strokes.



Electronic cigarettes will also carry warnings against the risk of cancer.