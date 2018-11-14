N. Korean Delegation Checks Out S. Korean Techno Valley

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A group of high-level North Korean officials are visiting South Korea to attend an international forum. After arriving Wednesday night, the delegation on Thursday checked out technological advancements in South Korea, visiting Pangyo Techno Valley near Seoul where many IT firms are located.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: A five-member North Korean delegation led by Ri Jong-hyeok arrived in South Korea late Wednesday via Incheon International Airport.Ri is the vice chairman of the Asia-Pacific Peace Committee and a member of the Supreme People’s Assembly.Kim Song-hye, a key aide to both North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister, was initially expected to make the visit but abruptly informed Seoul she was not coming.On Thursday, the North Korean officials visited Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province where many IT firms are located.Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung gave Ri a tour, riding South Korea's first driverless vehicle "Zero Shuttle," which recently began test runs in the area.After attending a dinner hosted by Governor Lee on Thursday, the North Korean officials on Friday are set to visit the Imjingak pavilion near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas before taking part in the international forum in Goyang city.Also on Friday, Gyeonggi Province and the North Korean delegation are set to adopt an agreement on pursuing inter-Korean cooperation projects in economy, culture and sports, including introducing branches of the North’s famous Okryugwan restaurant in South Korea and building a smart farm in Hwanghae Province.Meanwhile, the Unification Ministry in Seoul said it has no plans to hold contact with RiAttention is being drawn to whether the North Korean officials will discuss pending issues during their stay in the South, including the possibility of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting Seoul or of Pope Francis visiting North Korea as well as the postponement of U.S.-North Korea high-level talks.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.