Seoul Seeks to Expand No-fly Zone to NLL, Han River Estuary

Photo : YONHAP News

A Defense Ministry official says South Korea is aiming to expand the inter-Korean no-fly zone to cover maritime boundaries and the Han River estuary.The two Koreas set up a no-fly zone along the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) under their September military agreement. It took effect from November first.In upcoming talks, the official says South Korea will raise the idea of expanding the zone to incorporate the de facto maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line.The Koreas agreed in April to transform areas around that border into a maritime peace zone.An air buffer zone over the roughly 70-kilometer-wide Han River estuary has not been established because it is neutral waters.