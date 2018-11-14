Gov't to Push for FTAs with Indonesia, Malaysia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will push for bilateral free trade agreements(FTA) with Indonesia and Malaysia, two key countries in South Korea's New Southern Policy initiative.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday that Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong met with his Indonesian, Malaysian and Indian counterparts in Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday and discussed cooperation.During talks with Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, the two sides agreed to push for a free trade agreement, negotiations for which were suspended in 2014.Kim and Malaysia's Minister of International Trade and Industry Darell Leiking also agreed that an FTA is necessary to advance bilateral trade and investment relations.Accordingly, Seoul will begin domestic procedures to launch respective FTA negotiations with the two countries.