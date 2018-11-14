Opposition Boycotts Assembly Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly was scheduled to convene a plenary meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday but it could not open as the necessary quorum was not met due to opposition boycott.Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang said the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the Bareunmirae Party have conveyed their intent not to attend the plenary session and therefore it will be difficult to convene the meeting.He called it regrettable and embarrassing to face the public.The speaker said parliamentary failure to pass urgent economy bills is to renege on its duties.The Thursday plenary meeting was scheduled in accordance with a bipartisan agreement reached in late August on the full schedule of regular Assembly proceedings.Lawmakers were to handle 90 bills that rival parties had agreed to pass.The ruling Democratic Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party came out for the meeting but the LKP and Bareunmirae Party boycotted the session in protest of the top office replacing the finance minister and the presidential policy chief.They also raised issue with the president's appointment of the environment minister without Assembly consent.