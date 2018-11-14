EXIM Banks of S. Korea, China, Japan Agree to form Consultative Body

Photo : KBS News

Export-import banks of South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to form a consultative body to enhance three-way cooperation.According to the Export-Import Bank of Korea, its chairman Eun Sung-soo reached the agreement with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asian EXIM Banks Forum in Thailand.The bank said it is a follow-up move to the agreement reached during the trilateral summit in May to strengthen their financial cooperation in the region.Based on the consensus that there is a significant infrastructure investment gap in Asia, or difference between investment needs and current investment levels, they also agreed to explore an opportunity to team up in infrastructure investment.South Korea will host the first meeting of the trilateral consultative body next year when it hosts the next annual gathering of the Asian EXIM Banks Forum.