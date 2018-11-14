Pangyo Event Showcases Latest Self-driving Technologies

Photo : YONHAP News

An event showcasing new technologies regarding autonomous driving is being held in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The second Pangyo Autonomous Motor Show kicked off in Pangyo Techno Valley on Thursday for a three-day run.Hosted by the provincial government, the motor show will display vehicles equipped with autonomous driving technologies, including “Zero Shuttle,” an eleven-seat self-driving bus. Participants will also be allowed to test-drive some of the vehicles.Around 200 people, including Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Lee Jae-myung, attended the opening ceremony.Also in attendance was a group of senior North Korean officials, who are visiting South Korea for a four-day trip to attend an international peace forum in the province.