S. Korean, Japanese Fishing Boats Collide in East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean fishing boat collided with a Japanese boat on Thursday in a joint fishing area in the East Sea, but no casualties were reported.According to the Korea Coast Guard, the accident between the 48-ton Munchang-ho from South Korea and the 164-ton Seitokumaru from Japan occurred 333 kilometers northeast off Dokdo islets at around 9:38 a.m. on Thursday.The 13 sailors aboard the South Korean ship were all rescued by two other fishing boats operating nearby in the span of about 40 minutes. The Japanese vessel sustained little damage and remained on standby in the area.Two patrol ships and a government vessel were dispatched to the scene while Japan also sent a coast guard vessel.The Korea Coast Guard plans to question the sailors to determine the cause of the collision.