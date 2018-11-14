S. Korea, US to Launch Joint Working Group on N. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington are gearing up to launch a joint working group to coordinate their policies on North Korea’s denuclearization and inter-Korean cooperation as early as next week.An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it is possible the first joint working group meeting will be held next week when Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's top nuclear envoy, visits the United States.Some diplomatic observers speculate it will be held next Monday or Tuesday in Washington D.C.Last month, Lee and his American counterpart, Stephen Biegun, who is also the chief U.S. representative to the joint working group, agreed to launch a consultative meeting within this month.Some government officials handling North Korea-related policies are also expected to take part, including those from the Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry and the National Security Office.