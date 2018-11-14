Moon Expects N. Korea to Attend ASEAN Regional Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he expects North Korea to sincerely implement its pledge to complete denuclearization and also attend regional meetings arranged by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Moon made the remarks at the East Asia Summit in Singapore on Thursday, where he outlined progress on inter-Korean relations through three summits he held with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year.He said active efforts are being made to resolve related issues based on the belief that peace on the Korean Peninsula will lead to peace and joint prosperity of the entire East Asian region.He also talked about the prospects of Kim visiting Seoul and meeting again with U.S. President Donald Trump in the near future.Moon said South Korea will closely cooperate with the EAS members and continue to work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and East Asia.On Wednesday, Moon said he would actively consider a proposal to invite the North Korean leader to a special South Korea-ASEAN summit to be held in the South next year.