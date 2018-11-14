UN Committee Adopts Resolution Condemning N. Korea Human Rights Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning human rights conditions in North Korea and calling for accountability.The UN Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote. South Korea participated in the resolution as one of 61 co-sponsors.The resolution condemned the "long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations" of human rights in and by North Korea.The committee encouraged the UN Security Council to "take appropriate action to ensure accountability," such as considering referring the situation to the International Criminal Court.It also calls on the council to consider further sanctions to "target effectively those who appear to be most responsible for human rights violations," an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.It is expected to pass the UN General Assembly next month for the 14th consecutive year.