Pence: US Won't Require Nuclear Inventory Before Second N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that the U.S. will not require North Korea to submit a list of its nuclear arsenal before a second bilateral summit, but that the two sides will have to come up with a plan to identify the weapons during the meeting.Pence made the remarks in an interview with NBC News after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of a regional summit in Singapore.Pence said that it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that the two sides come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons and development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons. He added that it’s time to "see results."The vice president then reaffirmed that Washington will keep the pressure against Pyongyang until there is a plan that is implemented to achieve the North's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.