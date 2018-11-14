Moon to Attend APEC in Papua New Guinea

President Moon Jae-in will head to Papua New Guinea on Friday after wrapping up a four-day trip to Singapore for regional summits.The president will arrive in Port Moresby, the capital of the Oceanian country, on Friday afternoon on Air Force One.During the three-day stay, Moon will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit where he will introduce his vision on inclusive, equitable economic growth.On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Moon will also seek international support for his drive to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula through bilateral summits with international leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Scott John Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping.