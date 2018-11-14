Unification Minister: Kim Jong-un's Seoul Visit Still Possible This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon says that he believes it's still possible for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Seoul before the end of the year.[Sound bite: South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon (Korean)]"An agreement has been reached that Chairman Kim would visit Seoul if possible. I think that the agreement is effective and is possible."The minister made the remarks on Thursday during the 2018 Korea Global Forum in Washington, reminding that the leaders of the two Koreas agreed in their summit in September that Kim will visit Seoul in the near future, possibly within this year.The minister said that said in the past, it took at least two months to prepare for inter-Korean summits, but the leaders now share the view that they should keep preparations practical.In his keynote speech, Cho said that the Seoul government will consistently pursue progress in inter-Korean relations and denuclearization of North Korea based on close communication and cooperation with the United States.Regarding criticism that progress in inter-Korean ties has moved faster than progress in the North's denuclearization, the minister said it's natural that the divided Koreas try to become one again.