'S. Korea Joined UN Committee's Adoption of Resolution on N. Korea Human Rights'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says it joined a UN committee's adoption of a resolution condemning human rights conditions in North Korea.The UN Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote on Thursday. South Korea participated in the resolution as one of 61 co-sponsors.The foreign ministry said in a news release Friday that the government joined the consensus in line with its position that it will work together with the international community to seek substantial improvement in the human rights of North Koreans.The ministry said that this year's resolution generally echoes the previous resolution, while also welcoming ongoing diplomatic efforts and taking note of the importance of dialogue and engagement to improve human rights conditions.The new resolution also hailed the resumption of reunions of families separated by the Korean War as well as the inter-Korean summit agreement in September in which the two sides agreed to enhance humanitarian cooperation to deal with the issue of separated families.