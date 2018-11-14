Navy to Launch its First Training Ship Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy will launch its first training ship, the Hansando, on Friday.The launch ceremony is set to take place at the Ulsan Shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Gyeongsang Province.The 45-hundred-ton class ship, which is equipped with classrooms and can accommodate over 400 people, will be used to train naval cadets.The training ship is also equipped with guns and medial rooms. It can operate as a warship or a Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship in emergencies.It will be put into actual operation in early 2021.