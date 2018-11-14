Moon's Approval Rating Falls for Fifth Week to 52%

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has dropped for the fifth consecutive week.According to the latest Gallup Korea survey of about one-thousand adults conducted nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 52 percent of the respondents said the president is doing a good job, down by two percentage points from last week.Forty percent of the polled had negative assessments about Moon's performance, up four percentage points.The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose by a percentage point to 42 percent, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party gained three percentage points to reach 17 percent.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.