Kim Jong-un Attends New Tactical Weapon Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected a test of a newly developed high-tech weapon. North Korean media said that the weapon is not a strategic missile but the news marks the first time in about a year that Kim has attended a weapon testing.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: As Washington and Pyongyang are failing to make headway in their nuclear negotiations, North Korean media say Kim Jong-un attended a testing of what they called a new high-tech, tactical weapon.The North's Korean Central News Agency and other state media said Friday that Kim visited the national defense institute test site.While calling the test "another display of rapidly-growing defense capabilities to the whole region," reports did not specify what kind of weapon it was.They added, however, that Kim Jong-un's late father, Kim Jong-il, took the lead in the development of the weapon system.South Korean intelligence and military officials said Kim could have inspected a new multiple rocket launcher or a long-range artillery, adding they are working on identifying the weapon.North Korean tactical rockets are in general a threat to the northern part of South Korea.This marks the first time that Kim's inspection of an on-site weapon testing has been reported since November of last year when he attended the test-firing of the inter-continental ballistic missile "Hwasong-15."Amid concerns that the North could be further worsening the prospects for holding talks with the U.S., analysts pointed out that Pyongyang made it very clear that the new high-tech weapon is not a long-range strategic missile.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.