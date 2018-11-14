Key Witness to Testify in Trial of Online Opinion Rigging Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Friday held a second hearing in the trial of South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who has been indicted on opinion rigging in collusion with an influential blogger known as "druking."During the hearing, the Seoul Central District Court will listen to testimony by a key witness, identified by the surname Woo, who allegedly demonstrated data manipulation software called King Crab for the governor.Druking has claimed that the governor visited his office in Paju in October 2016 and saw the demonstration of the program by Woo.However, Kim denied the allegations, saying that the blogger and his associates are making up the stories.The independent counsel team, led by Huh Ik-bum, indicted the governor in August on allegations that Kim and the blogger used data manipulation software from November 2016 and during last year’s presidential election.The court will also listen to a witness surnamed Kim who was in charge of managing funds for an online group led by the blogger. Kim is suspected of conveying five million won to a former aide of the governor.