Unification Ministry: Kim Jong-un Occasionally Attends Military Events

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry addressed news reports of Kim Jong-un's inspection of a weapon test, saying that the North Korean leader occasionally made public appearances at military-related events this year.During a daily news briefing on Friday, ministry spokeswoman Lee Eugene told reporters that there has been a total of eight occasions this year where Kim's visits to military events were publicized, including the latest one.While refusing to comment on the significance of Kim's first visit to a testing of a weapon system in about a year, she said it is difficult for her ministry to assess the implications of the event.North Korean media reported on Friday that Kim attended an onsite testing of what they called a new tactical weapon, marking the first such event since Kim attended the test-firing of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on November 29th of last year.