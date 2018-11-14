S. Korea's Health Authorities Issue Influenza Watch

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an influenza watch on Friday after the number of flu patients grew to an alarming level.The state-run agency said that the outpatient incidence rate of suspected flu cases was estimated at seven-point-eight per one-thousand people, exceeding the six-point-three benchmark set by the agency. The agency issued the influenza watch two weeks earlier than last year.The agency called on people to get flu vaccinations and urged the practice of good personal hygiene.Currently, 67 percent of children aged between six months and 12 years are estimated to have been vaccinated, while over 82 percent of people aged 65 or older have received flu shots.