Inter-Korea Koreas Hold Meeting on Aviation Cooperation

The two Koreas discussed cooperation in the aviation sector on Friday, including the possibility of opening a direct air route between them.



The unification ministry said South and North Korean delegations sat down for a meeting from around 10 a.m. at the joint liaison office in the North's border town of Gaesong.



The South’s delegation was led by Son Myung-soo, a senior official of the transport ministry, while the North’s was headed by Ri Yong-son, deputy director-general of the General Administration of Civil Aviation.



The North’s proposal to the International Civil Aviation Organization to allow its airplanes to fly through South Korea's airspace to third countries is also likely to have been discussed, as well as the repair of run-down airports in the North.