Pres. Moon: Overwhelmed by ASEAN Support Toward Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he was overwhelmed by the warm interest and support that the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) demonstrated toward establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon revealed the view on his Facebook account on Friday after wrapping up his trip in Singapore and before heading to Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, Summit.Moon cited that a special summit between South Korea and the ASEAN and the first South Korea-Mekong summit will take place in South Korea next year, expressing hope to greet ASEAN leaders on a peninsula of peace.The president said that through the ASEAN summits, he could really feel that the world is changing and became confident that humankind can step toward an era of cooperation.